Caution

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3009 (Roundtop Road) will be closed next week in Charleston Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 21, Roundtop Road will be closed between T-431 (Mill Hills Road) and T-413 (Earl Circle), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe.

A detour using Route 3011 (Shumway Hill Road) and Route 6 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays. Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, Oct. 21, weather permitting.

