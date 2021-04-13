State police were able to confirm to this newspaper that a fatal car crash occurred in Elkland borough Sunday night, April 11.
Monday morning, tire tracks could be seen on the lawn of the Elkland Moose, 102 E. Main Street, with damage to the front right corner of the building. A fire hydrant off South Buffalo Street near the corner of Main Street was missing, apparently taken out by the vehicle.
No further information from officials was available about the cause of the crash or the identity of the deceased driver. State police said further information would be available in a forthcoming news release.