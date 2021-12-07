Police have released the name of a person killed in a two-car crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township, last Thursday, Dec. 2.
According to state police in Mansfield, Marion B. Gottfried, 86, of Lockport, N.Y., was driving a Chevrolet Cruz east on Route 49 at around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Gottfried’s vehicle abruptly swerved for an unknown reason into the path of a Ford F-150XLT driven in the westbound lane by Shawn A. Watson, 38, of Knoxville.
Watson’s truck struck Gottfried’s car at the 12 o’clock position, after which Gottfried’s car was deflected onto the north side of the road. The car came to rest about 10 feet north of the white line of the road and Watson’s truck came to rest near the point of impact in the westbound lane.
Gottfried was pronounced dead at the scene by Tioga County Deputy Coroner Steven Daugherty. Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. Watson was not injured and refused medical treatment. No one was charged.
According to scanner reports at the time of the crash, Route 49 was closed for several hours following the incident. Both vehicles reportedly sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene by White’s Towing.