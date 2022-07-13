TIOGA — It has been a whirlwind week here.
Less than 24 hours after Timothy Loehmann was hired as a Tioga borough police officer, a crowd of 60 residents gathered in Tioga to protest his hiring. Loehmann had been hired by borough council and ceremoniously sworn in on July 5 by Mayor David Wilcox.
Loehmann made national headlines in 2014 when he shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Rice was holding a toy gun that Loehmann believed was a real gun. Rice, who was Black, died the next day from his injuries.
Loehmann was not indicted by a grand jury, and continued to work for the Cleveland Police Department until he was fired in 2017 for providing false information on his job application. Residents of Tioga expressed disappointment and outrage at the hiring decision.
“Everyone who lives in Tioga has been kept in the dark and feels betrayed,” said resident Jessica Trump.
“It’s a betrayal of community trust to hire that man — I won’t even say his name,” said Michele Applebee. “A hothead like that — what’s going to happen when a kid mouths off or does something he shouldn’t?”
The rally drew a diverse crowd, with families, veterans and people of all ages and ethnicities gathering for over an hour. There were no supporters of the hiring decision present at the rally.
Mayor David Wilcox has stated repeatedly that he was not allowed to see the job applications and that the seven-member borough council refused to let him sit in on interviews. Wilcox spoke publicly at the rally.
“I had no idea of any of these allegations or what was going on,” Wilcox told the crowd.
Wilcox, along with a council member, had been allowed to review three applicants for the same position as recently as a few months ago.
“We made hundreds of phone calls to verify their backgrounds,” Wilcox said.
That police officer hired from those interviews resigned less than 10 days on the job, prompting borough council to re-open a search for an officer. Wilcox was not included in the most recent hiring process.
“I didn’t see any job applications,” said Wilcox. “They said ‘You’re not allowed to do that.’”
“David gets no input at all,” said a resident at the June 6 rally.
On Thursday morning borough president Steve Hazlett announced on his personal Facebook page that Loehmann had withdrawn his application for the police officer position. This statement was removed shortly thereafter, although screenshot evidence of the posting exists.
Borough council issued an official statement to that effect on Thursday afternoon: “Effective this morning Timothy Loehmann has officially withdrawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a letter dated July 8 to Tioga Borough council president Steve Hazlett reminding the council of their obligation to conduct background checks before hiring potential police officers.
Act 57, passed in 2020, requires that any police officer hired in the commonwealth be vetted through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training Commission database.
“MPOETC records show that this check was not performed when Tioga Borough hired Loehmann,” said Shapiro.
The letter states that Tioga borough council violated state law by not conducting a background check. The letter does not detail what further steps may be taken by the Attorney General.
By July 9, Tioga borough council had received four letters of resignation: council president Steve Hazlett, council member MaryBess Hazlett, borough solicitor Jeffery Loomis and code enforcement office Andre Reed, who was hired July 5.
Remaining council met to approve the letters of resignation on July 12. Vice president Bob Wheeler presided.
Wheeler and council member Bill Preston encouraged the approximately 65 residents and media to assemble in the small room in which council routinely holds its meetings. Wilcox and council member Alan Brooks insisted on setting up a table on the porch so that all in attendance could see and hear the proceedings.
The only item of business on the agenda was the resignation of the council members and employees. Council members Holly Cuneo and Bob Wheeler requested paper copies of all of the resignations because only one paper resignation had been provided.
A motion was made by Brooks that looking at images of the resignations on members’ phones was an acceptable practice. Cuneo and Wheeler voted against voting on digital images.
Wheeler was visibly angered by Brooks’ motion. He then left the meeting, storming down the borough building steps to catcalls, shouts of “Yeah, go!” and rounds of applause and laughter.
With Wilcox as the tie-breaking vote, council had the majority to approve the digital resignations. The three council members remaining then voted to approve the one hard copy resignation. They will approve the others at a later date.
It is unclear if Wheeler’s abrupt exit from the meeting indicates a resignation. Cuneo, Bill Preston and Brooks remain on council as does Doreen Burnside, who was not present at the June 12 meeting.
Brooks read a brief letter from Timothy Loehmann thanking the borough for the opportunity and offering his resignation, noting that he had not officially started working.