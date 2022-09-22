The Port Allegany soccer team currrently sits at a 3-1 win/loss ratio in the North Tier standings.
It was a close loss by only one point, but the Gators won’t let it dampen their spirits.
Port Allegany has a strong offensive line with several returners starting forward and midfield positions. That doesn’t mean that Gators defense is weak though. The Gators play a solid defense that often shoots the ball past midfield and into their offensive players for shots on the opposing goal.
“We need to talk more on the field. Communicate with our midfielders so that we use them to their full potential. I think that’ll solve a lot of the little mistakes,” the Gators head coach said.
With a fairly large team, there’s no shortage of talent in the Gators’ ranks, it’s just been a matter of seeing it and figuring out the best position and placement to apply the players’ strengths in the most efficient way.
The Port Allegany Gators are eager to jump back in the fray for a chance at another winning streak to boosts their standing and their confidence on the field.
Schedule
8/26 @ Williamson & Galeton 5 p.m.
8/31 vs Elk County Catholic 5:30 p.m.
9/6 @ Northern Potter 4:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Coudersport 4:30 p.m.
9/12 vs Ridgway 4 p.m.
9/15 vs West Forest 6 p.m.
9/17 vs Keystone 2 p.m.
9/21 @ Brockway 5 p.m.
9/22 @ Kane 4 p.m.
10/4 vs St. Marys 4:30 p.m.
10/6 vs Kane 5:30 p.m.
10/8 vs Galeton 1 p.m.
10/10 @ Elk County Catholic 5:30 p.m.
10/12 vs Northern Potter 4:30 p.m.
10/15 @ Dubois Area Catholic 11 1.m.
10/18 @ Coudersport 6 p.m.
10/22 @ Ridgway 4:30 p.m.
Roster
Isaac Barber, Corbin Bridenbaker, Travis Carpenter, Kami Archer, Kailey Bartlett, Jennifer Baxter, Starlett Bridenbaker, Brielle Budd, Aidan Clark, Justin Dunn, Aidan Emerick, Micah Emerick, Jarrod Funk, Austin Hamilton, Allen Hefner, Julian Kaple, Chloe Cramer, Alivia Dowell, Katelyn Dunn, Madison Fillhart, Hannah Himes, Maya Kephart, Ketha Line, Abbey Lutz, Trey Kiser, Henry Kisler, Owen Kisler, Shane Lawton, James Nichols, Saxon Palmer, Skyler Pelchy, Samuel Peterson, Lily Madison, Kendra Meade, Allie O’Shea, Thea Petruzzi, Layla Safford, Olivia Schott, Julie Smith, Evin Stauffer, Liam Rowley-Thompson, Jett Ruding, Alexander Schott, Savanna Tanner, Hannah Taylor, Journey Wilmoth