The Port Allegany Lady Gators volleyball team is off to a slow start to their season this year.
The Lady Gators season kicked off with a 3-2 loss against Johnsonburg. But this wouldn’t deter the Lady Gators.
With a very young team this year, it’s up to the three Port Allegany seniors to bestow their experience onto the rest of their teammates. The first loss was a close battle and this only fuels the players up more.
It’s a majority of young players on the court for Port A this year, so the coaches are using their returners to their advantage. Place a varying mix of experience levels on the court during practice and rotate them through.
Doing this ensures that the players just joining or just coming up from the JV team can get a feel for playing on the court with the returning varsity girls.
The Lady Gators are playing hard this season and the hope is to put some wins on their belt and help next year’s team play even better.
Schedule
8/29 vs Johnsonburg 6 p.m.
9/7 vs Otto Eldred 6 p.m.
9/10 @ Brockway 9 a.m.
9/12 @ Smethport 6 p.m.
9/13 vs Coudersport 6 p.m.
9/19 @ Northern Potter 6 p.m.
9/20 vs Oswayo Valley 6 p.m.
9/22 @ Cameron County 6 p.m.
9/27 vs Galeton 6 p.m.
9/29 @ Austin 6 p.m.
10/1 @ Sheffield (Tournament) 9 a.m.
10/3 @ Otto-Eldred 6 p.m.
10/4 vs Smethport 6 p.m.
10/6 @ Coudersport 6 p.m.
10/12 @ St. Marys 6 p.m.
10/13 vs Northern Potter 6 p.m.
10/15 vs Austin 10 a.m.
10/17 @ Oswayo Valley 6 p.m.
10/18 vs Cameron County 6 p.m.
10/20 @ Galeton 6 p.m.
Roster
Kyla Andreano, Lily Babcock, Emily Baumgarner, Lorelai Burr, Paige Crum-Threadgill, Brieanna Daniels, Gracie Donovan, Kayleigha Dowell, Madison Errick, Brynn Evans, Amber Funk, Brianne Hosterman, Isla Lehmier, Lily Lehmier, Alayna McKervey, Jossalyn Mereen, Ella Moses, Leigha Nelson, Sabrina Reed, Jenna Renner, Willow Sauers, Madeline Smith, Alyssa Tanner, Haylee Thomas
Players to watch
Lily Babcock, Isla Lehmier, Willow Sauers, Paige Crum-Threadgill