POTTER COUNTY — Commissioners adopted the tax levy for 2021 which will remain at 2020’s 18.5 mills. The per capita tax, which was reduced from $5 in 2013 to a zero per person, will continue for 2021.
This is the second year that the county has been able to balance the budget without having to increase the real estate taxes, Commissioner Paul Heimel said.
The county is in the third phase of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan. The EPA partnered Potter County with both Tioga and Bradford counties to tackle this phase, Commissioner Barry Hayman said. The three counties have a $100,000 appropriation to hire a coordinator to develop and implement a plan.
Potter County sends water into the Chesapeake through Kettle Creek, Pine Creek and Cowanesque River. The Cowanesque River will be the source of most of the work, Hayman said, because it passes through inhabited areas and farm areas, which are sources of nutrients and contaminants that they are trying to prevent from going into the Chesapeake.
A business agreement between the Potter County Jail and Kaytee’s Restaurant for weekly meals at a rate of $5.95/lunch and $7.95/dinner.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp said the jail’s full-time cook is out and there isn’t a part-time cook to fill in. The agreement with Kaytee’s will help fill in the gap while the county looks for other alternatives.
Jon Blass was re-appointed to the Potter County Solid Waste Authority for a five-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2025.
Commissioners approved renewing Anita Mead’s contact as the victim/witness coordinator at a rate of $18/hour. The contract will be up for renewal Dec. 31, 2025. This position is funded through a grant.
Doug Morley will continue to serve as the county’s 911 coordinator through Dec. 31, 2021.
Under personnel, commissioners acknowledged a resignation from Stephanie Little as a part-time courthouse security guard and approved a resignation from Kristen Terwilliger as a Potter County Human Services custodial worker. A new hire was approved in PCHS, Amy Furman was hired as an aging care manager, effective Dec. 28.
The next commissioners meeting is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Prior to that, the Potter County Salary Board will convene at 10:30 a.m. for a brief special meeting for approval of the county solicitor’s salary. The public can participate by dialing 814-274-0844 entering pin 114477#.