Prom and graduation will look a little different again this year for Northern Tioga School District students.
“We proved last year we can do some version of an outdoor graduation,” said Williamson High School Principal Kris Kaufman at a school board meeting on March 22. “And since the state hasn’t released any guidelines for graduations, that’s what we’re planning.”
Kaufman said the ceremony would need to begin at 6 p.m. instead of the traditional 7:30 p.m. to finish before the sun sets. He said chairs would be rented to group family members and close friends together, with more room available in the back for others to bring their own chairs.
He said if weather forces graduation inside, students would probably receive four guest tickets, instead of the usual six to eight tickets. Kaufman said he’d be requesting funds at the next board meeting to purchase an outdoor stage that could be used for both graduation and prom.
Kaufman reported that Williamson’s prom will be held at R.B. Walter Elementary School – dancing in the gymnasium, photos on the stage, a game room, refreshments in the cafeteria and the crowning ceremony on the stage outside so parents can attend.
“Students would sign up in groups of six and would stay with that group throughout the evening. It would be a somewhat structured rotation through different parts of the building,” said Kaufman, adding that prom usually attracts 100-130 students along with chaperones. “There would be hand sanitizer stations throughout and chaperones would assist in cleaning tables and game pieces. Everyone would be subject to temperature checks and mandatory face coverings.”
Sottolano was absent from the meeting, but his report said CV is “planning for an outdoor prom and graduation following any health and safety guidelines.”
School board members indicated they were interested in purchasing yard signs for seniors again this year.
Williamson’s senior class trip will be to Hershey Park and CV’s to Knoebels. Both schools’ seventh graders will take a day trip to Watkins Glen and the eighth graders will go to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
Williamson is also planning its annual Jog-athon for this spring, said Kaufman. The event, usually held in the fall, raises money for organizations supporting military veterans. Like prom, Kaufman said students would sign up in groups of four to six to maintain socially distance.
Barnes said parent-teacher conferences for the elementary schools are planned for in-person following all health and safety guidelines. Remote options are still available.
The next meeting of the school board is 7 p.m. Monday, April 12. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube until further notice with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. Anyone wishing to address the board during a meeting is required to register before at the same link.