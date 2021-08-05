Radio station hosts Volunteer Fair

Country radio station KC101 hosted its first annual Volunteer Fair on Saturday, July 31, in Woodland Park, Wellsboro.
The purpose of the Volunteer Fair was not so much to educate residents with available nonprofit services, although park visitors were seen browsing booths and receiving information. The focus, rather, was to enable local organizations to meet one another and exchange information about partnering and mutual assistance.
Each nonprofit had time for a short presentation introducing their work and goals, and later exchanged information, networking with like-minded groups. KC101 provided a picnic lunch for attendees.
“Our owner, Kevin Thomas, is so into community service and outreach; we’re doing this to increase even more community involvement,” said Meagan Hutcheson, community involvement director for KC1010. “We needed to get all the nonprofits together. There are so many opportunities for these organizations to help each other. Nonprofit work is such a struggle, and when one group is struggling, they all struggle.”
Before joining KC101, Hutcheson was the founder of KARE, Inc., a nonprofit that served Tioga, Potter and Bradford counties.
“We plan to do this yearly; we had actually planned for last year and were canceled by COVID and we’ll switch up the venues,” she said.
County Commissioner Mark Hamilton attended the fair. Before mingling with the various organizations, Hamilton offered some introductory remarks.
“Congratulations to Kevin and KC101, and everyone here,” Hamilton said. “This is much needed; everyone here needs more volunteers.”
All organizations represented at the fair are local to Tioga County and the surrounding areas.
Attendees included the Wellsboro Teen Center, Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts of America, IMPACT, Goodies for Our Troops, Rewritten, The Green Free Library, Friends of the Green Free Library, Mansfield Fireman’s Ambulance, Tioga County Homeless Initiative, Hamilton Gibson, Tioga County Cat Project, Master Gardener of Penn State, 4-H of Tioga County, Clays for Kids, Heart of Tioga, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, Seeds of Hope, Laurel Mountain Canine Search and Rescue, Wellsboro Rotary, Diapers for Darlings, His Thousand Hills, HAVEN of Tioga County, Grandsavers are Lifesavers (Grandparents Raising Grandkids) and AHTD (Advancing Workforce Development for Older Workers).
“You know, they say ‘America Runs on Dunkin,’” Hamilton added. “But the truth is this: Tioga County runs on volunteers.”