Several roads, homes and a local fire department were flooded last week after warmer temperatures and rain melted much of the area’s snow.
“This is only the second or third time in 20 years the station has flooded,” said Doyle Swetland, Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department chief.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, volunteers were called out around 11 p.m. Dec. 24 for reports of water across Route 287 between Dandy Mini Mart and Donna’s Corner Mart. After being released from traffic duty by PennDOT, emergency responders were called back about an hour later to evacuate their own building just down the road.
“Water just built up and something must have broke loose because it came on so fast. It felt like minutes,” said Swetland. “At that time, we started to relocate the station to the Middlebury Township building. We spent three or four hours evacuating. It was a rough night.”
Swetland said water rose up to the doors of the department’s garage and pooled eight inches inside the door of the community room next door, but never made it inside either building. The department is back in-house with minor damage.
“I can’t express how thankful I am to the township for giving us a hand, to the volunteers who showed up and to our neighboring departments. And we got great help from the comm center (Tioga County Emergency Services). They steered us in the right direction,” said Swetland.
He said thankfully, there were no major emergencies while the department was displaced, but that neighboring departments were on standby. During this time, Middlebury firefighters did assist two residents whose basement or house were flooding.
Swetland said the department hopes to come up with a plan to avoid flooding at the facility in the future.
According to a press release from PennDOT, the section of Route 287 that flooded was closed most of Christmas Day, reopening just after 4 p.m. Also, Route 414 between Water Street and Old Mill Road in Liberty and Route 1007 (North and South Elk Run Road) at the intersection of Route 1005 (Bungy Road) in Sullivan Township were also closed the evening of Dec. 24 into early Dec. 25 due to flooding. All roads are reopened.