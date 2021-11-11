{child_byline}by Kelly Stemcosky
kellys@tiogapublishing.com{/child_byline}
Mansfield University played host to one of eight in-person listening sessions on congressional redistricting being held around the state. Other sessions were in Philadelphia, West Chester, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College, Erie and Harrisburg with a virtual session this past Monday.
Thomas Caffrey, regional director of Northeastern Pennsylvania for Gov. Tom Wolf, said the sessions stemmed from Wolf’s establishment of an advisory council on congressional redistricting in September. The council is made up of six redistricting experts from across the state who are developing principals to guide the governor in reviewing the new congressional map. The map must be finalized before the primary election on May 17, 2022.
“The goal is to improve transparency, integrity and fairness,” said Caffrey. “Some of the things the council is doing across the state and throughout this process is engaging with the public and engaging other redistricting experts and stakeholders in drafting the principles. Once all this feedback is compiled, the council will finalize and present these guiding principles to the governor sometime in the coming months.”
At the session, Caffrey shared the council’s draft principles, stressing that they’re not yet finalized:
- Legal principles: maintain equal population, assure contiguity, maintain compactness, minimize divide of political subdivisions and compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
- Principles of representation: preserve communities of interest, ensure partisan fairness and proportionality and create responsive and competitive districts.
- Principles of process: ensure strong engagement with members of the public and create a public narrative and record of why decisions were made.
Congressional maps are redrawn every 10 years based on new population data from the census. Maps are drawn by the General Assembly and sent to the governor, who can approve or veto the map. This time around, Pennsylvania is losing one congressional seat, from 18 to 17.
Tioga and Potter counties are currently in the 12th congressional district, along with Bradford, Susquehanna, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Wyoming, Union, Snyder, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry and parts of Centre, Montour and Northumberland counties. The 12th district, represented by Fred Keller, is the largest district in the state by number of counties.
To learn more about redistricting or share comments or ideas with the advisory council, visit www.governor.pa.gov/redistricting-feedback/.