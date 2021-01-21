Two Wellsboro residents are working with a statewide organization to combat what they say would be judicial district gerrymandering in Pennsylvania.
Janet Gyekis and Arline Buchman are volunteers with Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan grassroots organization calling for redistricting reform in the state. Originally established to address the way legislative district maps are drawn, the group is now also fighting PA House Bill 38, which seeks to establish “representative judicial districts” in the state.
“The bill is actually a constitutional amendment to change how appellate court judges are selected,” said Carol Kuniholm, chair of Fair Districts PA and a resident of Chester County. “Legislators would be the ones drawing these districts, allowing them to gerrymander like they do with legislative districts.”
The bill would affect judges of the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts, which are currently selected in statewide partisan elections. The bill looks to split each court into voting districts – seven for the Supreme Court, 15 for the Superior Court and nine for the Commonwealth Court – meaning voters could only select judges running in their own district.
Kuniholm said nine states select appellate judges in partisan elections like Pennsylvanian currently does, and only two use districting similar to what’s being proposed.
The bill calls for judicial districts to be mapped out in the same way legislative districts are currently drawn – every 10 years using census data by a committee of two Pennsylvania House majority leaders, two minority leaders and a fifth person of their choosing. Kuniholm said the mapping process is done “behind closed doors” with little oversight or guidelines.
“This essentially allows legislators to control the outcome of elections,” she said. “They can split up counties depending how they know constituents vote to make sure the majority party keeps the majority. This means the voters have no voices.”
Gyekis added, “I just feel it’s an opportunity for everything to be controlled by the legislature. I don’t think it’s in the best interest of our Pennsylvania residents.”Representative Clint Owlett of the 68th District, which includes all of Tioga County and parts of Potter and Bradford counties, is a supporter of House Bill 38.
“The gist of this bill is to put the judicial selection process in forefront for constituents,” Owlett said. “Instead of the vast majority of judges coming from a couple of counties, this would allow for greater representation and for people to actually have some sort of connection to the person running for the office.”
According to a memo from the bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Russ Diamond of the 102nd District, “Currently, 53.8% (21 of 39) of appellate court seats are held by residents of just two counties containing just 21.8% of Pennsylvania’s population. Since 1969, 67% of all Supreme Court Justices (22 of 33), 59% of all Superior Court Judges (45 of 76) 42% of all Commonwealth Court Judges (18 of 43) have been occupied by residents of those same two counties.”
Kuniholm said since all three courts convene in either Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Harrisburg, that’s where the majority of judges live, but that judges still represent a variety of backgrounds and upbringings. She cited PA Supreme Court Judge Sallie Mundy, who grew up in Tioga County and still owns land and maintains an office here, but currently lives in the Philadelphia area.
“Where do you say a judge is from – where they grew up or where they’re currently living?” said Kuniholm. “Someone isn’t going to hear cases in Harrisburg or Philadelphia and live in Tioga County.”
She also argued that representing areas or people isn’t the purpose of the courts, saying, “Organizing the judiciary into representative districts really misunderstands the purpose of court. It isn’t to represent people, it’s to interpret law.”
Since it’s a constitutional amendment, House Bill 38 has to pass committees and full floor votes in both the House and Senate several times. Then, it would go on the ballot in the May 18 primary election for Pennsylvania voters to decide its outcome.
Last Wednesday, Jan. 13, the bill passed the House judiciary committee with 13 yes votes (all Republicans) and 12 no votes (10 Democrats, two Republicans). Kuniholm said it now goes to a vote with the full House, then a vote with the Senate Judiciary Committee, then a full Senate vote, then to referendum.
“The deadline if they want to put it on the May primary ballot would be Feb. 17, three months before the primary,” she said. “We’ll be continuing the work of educating legislators and voters to say no.”
Gyekis and Buchman said they’re continuing to do the same locally and are in the process of scheduling a call with Owlett to explain their opposition to the bill. To learn more or get involved, email info@fairdistrictspa.com or fill out the form at www.fairdistrictspa.com/join.