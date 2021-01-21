ELKLAND — An Elkland man hopes a model he built of what used to be the world’s largest tannery will spark memories among those who worked there.
“I hope this will bring community members in to take a look back at the town’s history,” said Tom Caldwell. “And I hope it can help the younger generations understand what once took place here.”
Caldwell spent the past five months researching and building replicas of the 25 buildings that made up the Elkland tannery. He donated the 12-foot model to the Elkland Area Community Library, where it residents can see it anytime during the library’s normal hours and during upcoming special exhibits.
The Elkland Tannery Exhibits are on three dates: 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 6. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations must be made by calling the library at 814-258-7576.
The exhibits will be on the second floor, but a chair lift is available. Featured will be Caldwell’s model, a showing of a PCN video of the Westfield tannery’s operations, items once made in Elkland such as shoe soles and leather keychains and hundreds of photographs.
“We’re hoping folks may be able to help us identify some of the people in the photos,” said LeAnn Hoaglin, director of the library.
Caldwell said he’s always enjoyed building models, particularly of railroads, but got the idea to build one of the tannery after talking to coworkers at the Waupaca Foundry. After the foundry shut down last August, Caldwell said he finally had time to start the model while looking for work. Everything fell into place when he approached Hoaglin to see if the library would be interested in housing the project when complete.
“This sort of originated from a grant we received from the PA Humanities Council to do a focus on local history,” said Hoaglin. “It was about that time Tom came into the library and asked if we were interested in a model of the tannery. It just lined up with what we were trying to do.”
In addition to funding other history projects the library is working on, the grant paid for material for the tannery buildings’ roofs, a model locomotive and rail cars and an extra small surprise.
“Bigfoot is in there,” said Caldwell, adding that he hopes kids especially will enjoy hunting for the not-so-large creature hiding in the model.
While Bigfoot may have not actually lived around the tannery, Caldwell said his model is nearly 100% accurate. Due to space constraints, he had to shorten some buildings and used his best guesses for details not shown in photographs.
“The hardest part was doing the research,” he said. “Finding photos of each building and counting all the windows. Not every building is 100% accurate, but they’re close. I had to go by what I had.”
Speaking of windows, Caldwell’s model has 2,600 of them, which he made by adhering paper to the back of nylon screen. Each building was carefully crafted out of plastic he already had from previous models he’s made. He painted each as accurately as possible and added several small details — from more than 300 shutters cut to half the size of a pinky nail, to minuscule ramps and staircases, to smokestacks made from rolled-up nylon screen.
Caldwell said his research also involved talking to people who actually worked at the tannery, and he hopes to hear more stories from them during the library’s upcoming exhibits. One such person who provided invaluable information is Glenn Hendrickson of Osceola, who Caldwell said was able to name the function of every building on the model of his former workplace.
“The biggest surprise was when he told me my grandfather (Paul Parish) worked there. I had no idea, so that was extra special,” said Caldwell.
According to documents at the library, James Hancock built the Elkland Leather Company on the south side of the Cowanesque River in 1851. It was destroyed by a fire in 1893 and rebuilt the same year just off Route 49 between the Wellsboro, Addison & Galeton (WAG) Railroad and the Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) Railroad.
The tannery’s final day was June 23, 1973, when it was again destroyed by fire. Caldwell said 50 fire departments from surrounding areas responded to the blaze that leveled nearly the entire tannery and melted siding off homes on Taft Avenue. One of the only parts of the tannery left standing was the laboratory, the building that is now the Elkland library.
“The model is dedicated to the town and the library as a tribute to all the men and women who worked at the tannery,” said Caldwell. “It’s so cool when people see something they haven’t seen in a long time sort of come to life. I just want it to bring back good memories for them.”