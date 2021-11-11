Residents, students and a county commissioner shared their thoughts about congressional redistricting during a listening session hosted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office last Wednesday at Mansfield University.
“It’s an incredibly important topic, maybe not the flashiest topic, but an incredibly important one that will impact us for the next 10 years,” said Thomas Caffery, regional director of Northeastern Pennsylvania for Gov. Tom Wolf.
Congressional maps are redrawn every 10 years by the General Assembly based on new census population data. The map is then sent to the Governor for approval or veto. This time around, Pennsylvania is losing one congressional seat, from 18 to 17.
“What that means for the state of Pennsylvania is that we will be it necessitates some significant changes in the congressional district lines,” said Dr. Lee Ann Banaszak, head of the political science department at Penn State University, who sits on Gov. Wolf’s council. “And so the reason for today is to really talk about the principles by which those lines should be drawn and to get your input on how you see it affecting you.”
Janet Gyekis of Wellsboro, a local advocate to change the redistricting process, said, “I have witnessed the will of the people for three years expressing their legitimate displeasure with the current redistricting process and watched our legislators ignore them.”
Gyekis had two requests for the map evaluating process: first, present the maps to the public with enough time for modifications and, second, ensure that the process began with a clean map and that the needs of the people are considered over the needs of the incumbent politicians.
A Mansfield University student asked how redistricting actually affects people.
“It determines who will be your congressional representative but also what community you vote in,” explained Banaszak.
Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge said no matter what district Tioga County ends up in, he still considers it to be a “county without borders.”
“If you have something that we need or if we have something you need, we help each other. That’s the concept and that’s the principle by which we are we are accepting our role of responsibilities,” said Coolidge. “To divide a region simply to change it is not justified to appreciate and understand the successes that are borne out by working together.”
He also called for consistency in understanding the needs of rural communities, engaging in conversation to broaden that understanding and working out issues in a bipartisan manner.
“We are blessed with a region that is rich with people and prosperity. If we let it grow and develop, with the assistance of state and federal levels knowing what our needs are, they’re helping us reach those goals,” said Coolidge.
To learn more about redistricting or share comments or ideas with the advisory council, visit www.governor.pa.gov/redistricting-feedback/.