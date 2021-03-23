According to scanner reports, one lane of Route 6 in Sullivan Township in the area of Tice Road is shut down while crews attend to a one-vehicle crash.
The car is said to be over the embankment and crews reported it was smoking upon their arrival just before 10 a.m. today, March 23.
No other information on the crash or whether anyone is injured is available.
Emergency crews are also responding to a second crash just after 10 a.m. for a crash on South Main Street, Covington Township, near the Harley Davidson store. The vehicle reportedly went off the roadway into trees and one person is injured, according to scanner reports.
