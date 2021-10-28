The Center for Rural Pennsylvania will hold the 2021 Rural Policy Summit: Local Services and Collaborative Efforts on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. This is the fourth summit in the series.
“Our local communities are the foundation of our great Commonwealth. Their success is everyone’s success,” said Dr. Kyle C. Kopko, director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. “This Rural Policy Summit will be a virtual, roundtable discussion where panelists from local government and economic development agencies will talk about the work their communities are doing to remain economically and socially vibrant. They will share their successes and the challenges they face in implementing services and responding to the needs of their communities.”
The summit panelists are: Jim Becker, executive director, Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County; Amanda Settelmaier, executive director, Turtle Creek Valley Council of Governments in Allegheny County; and Alexis Eroh, borough council member, Plymouth Borough, Luzerne County.
The panel will be moderated by Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and Dr. Lawrence Feick, Interim Associate Dean of the College of Business Administration and Professor of Business Administration at the Katz Graduate School of Business/College of Business Administration, University of Pittsburgh.
The series is being cohosted by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, Pennsylvania Rural Development Council, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Pennsylvania Downtown Center and Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank’s Community Development and Regional Outreach Department.
The Rural Policy Summit will be held via Zoom. Attendees can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xIP3t2aVTGOsaSMeKAoPSg.