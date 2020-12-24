Cowanesque Valley emergency responders escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus down Route 49 for the 3rd annual Santa’s Sleigh parade on Sunday, Dec. 20. The caravan of fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles from local departments made its from Lawrenceville to Potter Brook, blasting Christmas music and sirens, and throwing candy to kids lining the streets.
