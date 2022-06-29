Scoops with the Sheriff held in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY CENTER — Take sunny weather and Tioga County Sheriff Frank Levindoski, add in some ice cream and it’s bound to be a fun evening in Middlebury Township.
On Tuesday, June 28 from 6:30-9 p.m., Pen and Jerry’s ice cream shop on Route 287 was the location for an informative, family-friendlyScoops with the Sheriff.
“First and foremost, everyone loves ice cream,” said Levindoski. “This is an event for the community and law enforcement to get together. It’s very important for law enforcement to get out into their communities so that they know their residents.”
Also in attendance was Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, Deputy Ryan Owlett and the Sheriff Department’s Office Manager Stephanie Boyce.
Sheriff Levindoski chatted with parents and their children, saying “It’s not always about law enforcement. It’s the non-enforcement times where we need to get out there and share with the community.
“And, with that, it also helps break down those barriers. It helps break down or eliminate bias — and that’s on both sides — the community and law enforcement officers as well.
“I also believe that it helps with stereotyping. It’s important to have these events so that the community, especially our youth, sees the other side of law enforcement.”
Previous events held by the Sheriff’s department include Coffee with the Sheriff at the Native Bagel and S’mores with the Sheriff at Hills Creek State Park. The next event, National Night Out, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Ives Run Recreation Area. All are welcome to attend.