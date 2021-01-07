Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries helped nearly 300 animals find their new forever homes in 2020.
At its shelter on Gee Road, Tioga, Second Chance adopted out a total of 297 animals — 150 cats and 113 dogs. The shelter took in 165 cats and 161 dogs last year; 34 of those dogs were strays reunited with their families.
“Despite challenges from the pandemic, we were still able to help and rehome hundreds of animals,” said Sue Cook, SCAS founder and board secretary and treasurer. “As we go into our 20th year as an organization, we couldn’t be more grateful to all our supporters, volunteers and adopters who have opened up their hearts and homes.”
Cook said Second Chance is always in need of foster homes for dogs and volunteers to socialize with the animals, walk dogs, help clean animal enclosures or transport animals to veterinary appointments. Shelter wish list items include dry dog and cat food (especially Victor brand), canned cat food, dog toys (especially Kongs), wood pellets, bleach, Lysol and Pine-Sol.
For more information on how to volunteer, foster, donate or adopt, visit www.secondchanceas.org, call 570-376-3646 or follow Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries on Facebook. The shelter is currently open to the public by appointment only. Wear a mask when entering the building.