By Kelly Stemcosky
Tioga Borough Council again postponed approving its tentative 2022 budget due to lack of quorum at its meeting Monday, Dec. 6.
Approving the proposed budget was a decision left over from council’s Nov. 1 meeting. Due to errors in the budget, corrections were needed and council continued the meeting to Nov. 22. That meeting lacked a quorum, as did the regular meeting this past Monday. This means the Nov. 1 meeting hasn’t technically been adjourned yet, and council hasn’t been able to handle any regular business since then.
“Things are festering because we can’t have meetings,” said council president Bill Preston.
Attending the past two meetings were Preston, Brennan Wood and Alan Brooks. Council members Steve Hazlett and Marybess Hazlett did not attend either meeting.
Bob Wertz and Luann Wheeler submitted letters of resignation from council on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 respectively. However, council hasn’t been able to accept the resignations due to lack of meeting quorum.
At Monday’s meeting, Preston, Wood and Brooks set a continued meeting date of Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., which is open to the public. They said the absent council members will be contacted and encouraged to attend.
According to borough solicitor Jeff Loomis, the Dec. 13 meeting doesn’t have to be advertised in a newspaper since it’s a continuation of a regular meeting.
The borough is now up against a short deadline to pass its 2022 budget. Loomis said council must vote on the tentative budget, advertise it for 10 days for public comment and adopt it before Dec. 31.
If a quorum is met at the Dec. 13 meeting and the tentative budget is adopted, it would be advertised until Dec. 24. Council would then have to meet again before Dec. 31 to adopt the final budget, as long as there are no changes to the proposed budget.
Financial, police matters
Mayor David Wilcox provided some updates to other ongoing issues at Monday’s gathering.
Wilcox said a review of questionable financial records should be done by next week, and a professional opinion will be rendered on whether a forensic audit is necessary. The company that volunteered to offer an opinion reviewed records relating to a former employee who was allegedly paid more hours than they worked.
Wilcox also said the borough’s two part-time police officers have resigned; one’s final two weeks ends this coming Monday.
New police officer Michael Northrup started field duty this week, said Wilcox. There had been issues securing departmental equipment for Northrup, who is also helping to update the borough’s police policies and procedures.
Council next meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the borough office. The next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.