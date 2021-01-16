A 36-year-old male, of Galeton, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Galeton Borough Police Department announced.
The Galeton Police Department was dispatched to Germania Street around 8:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 for a "shots fired call," Assistant Galeton Police Chief Will Yoder announced in a post on the GPD's Facebook page.
Officers arrived on scene at 8:41 p.m. and discovered the victim, a 36-year-old male, who has not been identified to the public, dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No other individuals were injured during this incident, police said.
The victim was originally from Coudersport and recently moved to Galeton, the post stated.
No further information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing, the post stated.
The Galeton Fire Department, Galeton Ambulance, Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport and the Gaines Police Department were also involved in the incident.