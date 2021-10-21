Many questions about firearm laws and safety were answered during a seminar hosted by Reps. Clint Owlett and Martin Causer on Monday, Oct. 18 at the Tri-Town Fire Hall in Ulysses.
“Our gun rights are always under attack,” said Causer to the crowd of dozens. “There are people who want to blatantly take away our 2nd Amendment rights. We will not let that happen. We work every day to make sure those proposals don’t come up for a vote.”
Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson shared facts as well as his interpretation of two gun regulations commonly questioned — concealed carry and the castle doctrine. He stressed that he was not providing legal advice, but information. Watons encouraged those attending to consult a private attorney, but also to use the government website at www.pa.gov.
Watson also clarified that the information shared only applies to Pennsylvania, and that interpretations of the laws can differ between district attorneys in the same state.
Concealed carry
Concealed carry permits allow qualified PA residents 21 years and older to carry a concealed firearm on their person or in their vehicle.
The permit, form SP-4-127, can be filled out at your county sheriff’s office or on their website, after which the sheriff has 45 days to determine if you’re eligible. Watson said people with certain felony or misdemeanor convictions, mental health commitments, dishonorable discharges from the military, among other factors, are automatically disqualified.
Watson said the permit only applies to firearms of certain barrel lengths. Carrying those limited length firearms concealed without a permit could result in a felony charge with up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.
There are exceptions in which a permit is not needed, said Watson: having the firearm in your home or at your place of work, a dealer transporting firearms, a consumer purchasing one in its original box or when traveling to and from target practice.
“Also, if you’re going hunting, you don’t need a concealed carry permit,” said Watson. “However, what you do need is called a sportsmen’s permit.”
Another exception is when open-carrying, meaning the firearm is visible and in plain view, such as on a hip holster. To open carry, you have to be at least 18 years old and not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm.
“The catch is that you have to make sure the firearm is unloaded,” said Watson. “Under the law, there’s a very specific definition of what loaded means. Most people don’t know that the ammunition can be in the same case as the firearm, but has to be in a separate compartment. You’re better off putting it in a totally separate case or in different areas of your vehicle to make sure that it’s not considered loaded.”
Trooper Sierra Rose with the state police barracks in Coudersport said one of the questions she receives most often is what to do if you have a firearm in your car when pulled over.
“The most important thing is to just let us know,” she said, adding that this applies to any weapon, including knives, especially if the weapon is in the same locations as your documents requested, such as vehicle registration in the glove box. “We don’t always know what you’re reaching for.”
Watson said concealed carry permits don’t always translate to other states. A map of states accepting Pennyslvania’s concealed carry permits can be found at www.attorneygeneral.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Reciprocity-Summary.pdf.
Castle doctrine
Watson said the Castle doctrine, also known as justification, concerns the use of using lethal force against another person who enters your property.
“If someone is in the process of unlawfully and forcibly entering your home, or has already done so, it is presumed that you had a reason to believe that you were in danger of death or serious bodily injury, kidnapping, or you could be the victim of a sexual assault crime. And therefore, the use of lethal force is justified,” said Watson, adding that this also applies when visiting someone else’s home or at your place of work.
He said as DA, when faced with such a situation where deadly force was used, “My burden then becomes I have to prove one of three things. Number one, that you did not reasonably believe that you are in danger of death or serious bodily injury, kidnapping or sexual assault, and that if we did believe that your belief was unreasonable. Two, if you provoked the use of force of deadly force. The third way is if I prove that you had a duty to retreat.”
Watson said there’s no “duty to retreat” from one’s home or workplace, but that the definition is less clear when it comes to someone forcibly entering your vehicle.
Even if other factors apply, Watson said lethal force isn’t justified against someone who has a legal right to be in a place, against a child, grandchild or a police officer. In addition, the law doesn’t apply when the person using deadly force is engaged in criminal activity, said Watson.
“Whatever the situation is, the question is ‘What kind of force can I use?’” said Watson. “The answer is reasonable and proportionate.”
Both Reps. Causer and Owlett’s offices have literature available about Pennsylvania firearms rights and laws. Further information can be found at www.pa.gov.