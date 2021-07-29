ELKLAND — The borough council’s rescheduled meeting was held July 21 with a full council.
The July 14 meeting was not called to order due to the lack of a quorum. Subjects on the agenda included an upcoming meeting with Senator Cris Dush in Mansfield Aug. 11, receipt of $34,979.44 in Act 13 Impact Fees and the American Rescue Plan Act grant funds of $91,009.88 which is half of the expected amount.
Council again discussed an unresolved right-of-way issue with a property owner. The land owner, a non-resident, has used the right of way through the borough’s former dump site to access the property however wanted it to be official.
A meeting is planned between Solicitor Chris Lantz and members of the negotiation committee to discuss the issue.
Mark Goodrich, chairman of the Elkland Borough Authority, reported that the borough was facing a $4,000 fine for failing to submit the Chapter 94 report in a timely fashion. Some of the reports that had previously been reported as missing have been located.
The recovered documents led to a reduction in the fine. Violations of discharges to the Cowanesque River were an issue with the Department of Environmental Resources.
Goodrich reported that the overflow has been closed for more than a year, disputing that there could have been a discharge to the river. Goodrich also requested $50,000 of the American Rescue Plan Funds to address the water infiltration at the sewer treatment facility.
At the encouragement of the sewer operator, the borough will request an updated list of chemicals discharged in water from the local plastics factory. The most recent list is from 1994. The chemicals could affects the operation of the borough’s sewer treatment facility.
Council approved the purchase of a 3,000-gallon holding tank for $1,050. The tank will be used at the water treatment facility in the repairs of the sand filter system.
With complaints of odd-tasting water, it was proposed that the hydrant system would be flushed twice a month for the remainder of the season.
Council also noted the need for larger holes in storm drain covers along First Street. The holes in the current drains do not allow the water to leave the area quick enough and has led to flooding near Jerome Park. The covers will be repaired or replaced.
Residents will be able to purchase extra trash tickets from the borough office. Previously, residents could only buy the tickers at the Osceola Big M. The tickets are $3.50 and used when the resident has extra bags of trash or larger items.
Plans for improvements at Jerome Park are underway with the Elkland Lion’s Club, Elkland Recreation Authority, Valley Youth Initiative and the Sergeant Snyder’s Lonely Hearts Club.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 11.