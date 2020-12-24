In Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” Oliver, 10, and Sylvia, 8, the children of Sarah and Ramon Duterte of Wellsboro, have been cast as Actor One to play three roles and narrate the show.
Not only is this the first time Hamilton-Gibson has double cast a brother and sister as Actor One, but also the first time a girl has been chosen for the part. They are also the first Filipino Americans in the cast.
Those who listen to the audio performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 26 will hear Sylvia perform as Actor One and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 27, will hear Oliver in the part.
Actor One performs as Tiny Tim, The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Dick Wilkins who, along with Ebenezer Scrooge, work as young apprentices to Mr. Fezziwig in The Ghost of Christmas Past segment.
“A Christmas Carol” is the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a coldhearted man who learns the value of love thanks to the intervention of three ghosts who come to haunt him on Christmas Eve. Holiday cheer, whimsical humor and a good dose of scary thrills combine with the timeless truths and themes in this enduring holiday story of a man’s redemption.
“Because of the pandemic, I asked youngsters to submit a short video of themselves reading for Actor One,” said director Gabe Hakvaag. “Four children auditioned. I had seen Oliver and Sylvia act before. Even though I had never directed them, I knew they were bright and energetic performers. In their audition videos, I saw their energy and that they understood their lines.
“I wrestled with the idea of double casting and letting them each perform because it meant more work in rehearsal and cooperation from the rest of the cast. But ultimately, I thought having both would generate another level of excitement from them, and that a little sibling competition might drive them to bring their very best each time,” said Hakvaag.
“Our rehearsals in the fall were fun,” Hakvaag said. “The cast clearly embraced them. In fact, Mitch Kreisler who plays Fred Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Present and Sarah Knight who plays Mrs. Cratchit and The Ghost of Christmas Past, are the children’s honorary Aunt and Uncle so that has also added to the energy in the room.”
“I first became involved with Hamilton-Gibson in 2017 and was cast in ‘Proof’,” said Oliver and Sylvia’s mother Sarah. “We do most things as a family so our children were exposed to theater then, too. Oliver was six and helped me with my lines for ‘Proof’. Sylvia was four and couldn’t read but just from listening to what was happening around her did a whole scene from that show.”
“The first time Oliver and Sylvia appeared on stage was when I cast them in ‘Bad Dad,’ a 10-minute play I wrote and directed for the HG Women’s Project in 2018,” said their mother.
For the Tune In To Radio HG festival in August of 2019, Oliver was cast in an episode of “Popeye The Sailor Man” that originally aired on radio in the 1930s. During the August 2020 radio festival, both were in the “Children’s Soap Opera Network,” a radio play written and directed by Sarah Knight. All of this year’s radio play performances, including theirs, were digitally prerecorded and for the first time streamed online for audiences because of COVID-19.
“Oliver and Sylvia were excited to be in ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the whole cast,” their mother said. “In September, during rehearsals, they practiced catching a coin flipped to them by Tom Walrath who plays Ebenezer Scrooge. They also learned how to do the dance that is in the regular stage version of the play as well as pretend to close up Mr. Fezziwig’s factory for the Christmas party.” Kristine Worthington plays Mrs. Fezziwig and Brian Kennedy plays Mr. Fezziwig and Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim’s father.
“They had just started learning the blocking (the way actors are supposed to move on stage) when rehearsals ended because of new COVID-19 restrictions,” their mother continued. “At home, they had a lot of fun practicing how to depict their characters and say their lines. They have very different personalities so they each have their own way of playing their characters.”
“I wanted to play Tiny Tim because it looked like it would really be fun,” said Sylvia. “I honestly think Tiny Tim is a nice person and though he isn’t rich or anything still has a happy life. I have gone to see this play every December in Wellsboro.” Asked about being in the audio version rather than on stage, Sylvia said, “I felt good that I didn’t have to remember my lines because I could read them from the script, but bad because I was expecting to act on stage. I worked so hard on my blocking.”
“I wanted to be Tiny Tim because I felt I could do it and it’s a famous play,” said Oliver. “I was in ‘Bad Dad’ so this was my second play. I’ve done a lot of radio shows but they aren’t like a play. In a radio show you can look at your lines but in plays like ‘A Christmas Carol’ you have to memorize the words and can’t look at the script. It’s a lot harder in plays than in radio shows because you have a lot more to learn. I’m sad that I wasn’t able to do it on stage because I spent so much time memorizing my lines, but I guess it just has to be different than I expected.”
Those who purchase a ticket at hgp.booktix.com for the Dec. 26 and 27 shows will get a link to stream the specific performance he or she has chosen. Those who buy a ticket for Saturday night will not be able to change their minds and use it to listen to the Sunday afternoon performance instead. One ticket is only good for one device. If people in the same household want to hear the show on two different devices, they need two tickets.
For more information, call the HG office at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.