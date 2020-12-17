Ski resorts are preparing for an unprecedented season, but it’s not the weather that has them planning ahead.
“We have a COVID plan in place to try and make this season as successful as possible while still enabling people to enjoy their winter passions,” said Mike Knefley, general manager of Ski Sawmill in Morris, the closest downhill ski resort to most areas of Tioga and Potter counties.
Knefley said outdoor winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding are somewhat unregulated at the time, except that masks must be worn.
“Typically, this isn’t a problem for skiers who often have face masks on due to the weather,” he said.
Both the National Ski Area Association (www.nsaa.org) and the Pennsylvania Ski Area Association (www.skipa.com) have issued guidance for ski resorts and guests, which Knefley said Sawmill is following.
Some states have released additional guidelines; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in October that ski resorts in the state can reopen at 50% capacity. Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf hasn’t announced COVID guidelines specific to ski resorts, but state mandates for businesses still apply.
Due to this, Knefley said one of the biggest changes taking place at Sawmill this season is in the lodge.
“Because of size and space limitation due to COVID, we will encourage people to use their vehicles more as a lodge especially when we are busy. This is being done nationally across the board,” he said. “I think most people so far have been OK with it because it’s more of a minor inconvenience or sacrifice that is justified in order to still be able to enjoy your favorite winter pastime on the snow.”
He said tailgating will be encouraged, as long as each party isn’t taking up too much space.
The motto when riding the lifts this year is, “If you arrive together, you can ride together.” In the past, different parties were usually encouraged to ride the lift together so the line moved more quickly.
Knefley said people can still ride single on the two-person chairlift. Two riders from different parties can ride the three-person lift, as long as they sit on opposite sides with a space in the middle. Masks are required while waiting in line and riding all lifts.
Sawmill’s website warns there are still risks: “The resort has implemented protocols to prioritize guest health and safety, but we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19 during your visit. ... The risk of being exposed or becoming sick due to COVID-19 cannot be eliminated.”