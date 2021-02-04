A small, furry creature some 150 miles south of Tioga County saw his shadow on Feb. 2, but locals shouldn’t need Punxsutawney Phil to know six more weeks of winter is probably around the corner.
Snowfall this week added to already higher-than-normal accumulation for this point in the season and helped break at least two area records.
“It hasn’t been a crippling winter for your area, but you’re probably starting to run a little above average,” said Barry Lambert, meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in State College.
That’s mostly thanks to the Dec. 17 storm that dumped anywhere from 20 to 35 inches of snow on the county. Lambert said local reports from Feb. 1 were only five to six inches.
However, that was enough to put two local collection points over their previous accumulation records for this point in the season. Local NWS collection sites, usually manned by volunteers, are in Wellsboro and Covington and at Cowanesque and Tioga-Hammond dams.
According to the NWS data, Tioga-Hammond Dam topped its previous record by almost 10 inches. Between Oct. 1, 2020 and Feb. 2, it recorded 40.9 inches of snow. The previous record was 31.8 inches between the same dates in 2018-2019. Snowfall records there date back to 1973.
Covington also topped its previous record, receiving 54.1 inches of snow from Oct. 1, 2020, to Feb. 2. The previous highest snowfall there was 52 inches between the same dates in 1977-78, with records dating back to 1938.
Cowanesque Dam will likely also top its record soon. As of Feb. 2, that collection point was 0.1 inches away from its previous high of 35 inches in 2003-04.