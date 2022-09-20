TIOGA — The Student Transition and Recovery, or STAR, Program is adapting and piloting a revised program in Northern Tioga School District.
Managers of the program talked about how it operates to members of the Northern Tioga County Centennial Lions Club. The club hosted Mary Wilson, director of specialized services, and Brock Scharborough, program manager, at the Sept. 19 meeting.
STAR began in 1993 in Texas, moved across the southern states and opened in Tioga County in 2009. At the time, it was structured as a military-style behavior modification program with an educational component, said Scharborough.
The program, which initially served all three school districts, moved onto the school campuses around 2013. At the time, Northern Tioga and Wellsboro opted in while Southern Tioga opted out, Wilson said.
Last year, licensing changed and STAR now has to comply with the state’s Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth standards, she said.
The program has evolved over the years, adapting to the school district to provide services and moving away from the military style.
With AEDY standards, the emphasis is on academics, not behavior modification. Students who are assigned for AEDY do online course work within the school buildings.
The goal, said Scharborough, is to prevent students from getting into the AEDY classroom. These days, STAR is a more preventative and supportive program. A better name for STAR might be 3M, which stands for mentoring, monitoring and motivating, he said.
“To the credit of Northern Tioga School District and Wellsboro School District, they all came to the table and said our kids and families need this support and we are going to make it work,” Wilson said.
Currently, Northern Tioga has 16 children in the STAR program, ages 9-18. It has the capacity for 20 students.
The two STAR staff serving Northern Tioga meet with students as they arrive at school and chat about home and school. They check with parents and teachers to monitor that what students say is accurate and that students are meeting academic standards. Three days a week, they meet one-on-one with students and work on social and emotional skills, such as how to start a conversation, setting goals, preparing for difficult conversations and controlling anger.
“We’re not a silver bullet. We can’t do anything we do without the cooperation of parents, without the cooperation of the school,” Scharborough said.
The goal is to keep students in the regular classroom and out of the AEDY classroom. STAR is able to intercede before a student’s behavior gets out of control, identify issues affecting behavior and, hopefully, effect change.
Adapting the program to keep what was working while meeting new standards may be the key to the local STAR program survival. STAR programs in neighboring counties have closed.
“Most STAR programs that shut down did so because they became too rigid and didn’t adapt,” Scharborough said.
So far, the program has been successful in the limited time it’s been in operation. No Northern Tioga students have entered the AEDY program.
“It gives us a big boost because now we’re able to help youth in ways and manners we never thought we could,” Scharborough said.