Osceola Township Supervisor Doug Nelson resigned his position due to health reasons during the April meeting. Nelson was recently elected to a six-year term. Nelson apologized for leaving so soon after election.
Supervisors accepted the low bids on the equipment and materials for the upcoming season. Bids were received from Bradco Supply, LJP Trucking, Decristo and Cross. Bradco provided bids for equipment while the other three companies offered a variety of stone.
Agreed to spend American Rescue Plan Act (COVID) funds as bonuses for the township 13 employees including auditors. Those who worked from April 2019 through July 1, 2021 will be paid up to 25% of their earnings for that period. The township received half of the $64,000 and will use slightly less than $20,000 for the bonuses.
American Rescue Plan Act funds will also be used to develop office space for the secretary. The project is still in the planning stages and a committee has been formed to develop a plan. The office space currently in use is located inside the meeting room. No privacy is available and records were in a shared meeting space.
The township supervisors had named Ed Maza and Ed Seeley as co-emergency manage coordinators but later learned the appointment could not be a shared position. Maza was named as emergency management coordinator.
Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich determined that the township does not have an ordinance for shoveling sidewalks following a snow event. The board determined that the township’s nuisance ordinance, added in 2017, could not be used.
The board authorized the Chief of Police Robert Gee to order a new police vehicle, a 2022 Ford Explorer. The cost of $53,983.03 is slightly under the $55,000 budget, but does not include an in car camera system. Officer Scott Tanner has not tendered his resignation but has taken full-time employment with another municipality.
According to Chief Robert Gee, Tanner plans to maintain his position with the Osceola Police Department following his probationary period with the other position. Tanner is unable to moonlight during the probationary period, said Gee.
Supervisors agreed to sell a used salt spreader for $400 to Pat Wilbur of Elkland.
Damage from flooding on the Mutton Hill Road has been repaired. The one-lane road was narrowed by ditch erosion. Stone was placed in the ditch line.
Supervisors agreed to move forward with the Hazard Mitigation Grant Application for $125,000 with the plans to have an engineer prepare a benefit cost analysis. The funds, if received, are earmarked for bank stabilization for Holden and Camp Brooks and Bulkley Hollow, damaged from flooding in 2018.
Supervisors agreed to advertise the position of reassessment permit officer, to pay the $75 annual dues to the Tioga County Association of Township Officials and proclaimed April as PA 811 Digging Month, and resolved to support the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors celebration of semi-quincentennial celebration of the United States.
The work force is planning on starting the Dirt and Gravel Road Project on Red House Road on June 1.
The supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 12.