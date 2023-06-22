The Nelson Township supervisors continue to have problem with road conditions following the June 12 meeting. The grader has been repaired and is operational, however the supervisors are dealing with dust control issues, road maintenance and complaints from residents.
Ray Mattison, a resident of Marsh Road, presented a petition to the board with 10 names of residents who live on the Marsh Road requesting a speed (traffic) study. The supervisors acknowledged that the conditions are not good there.
Dirt and gravel road Projects have been proposed on the roadway twice in the past and were not funded by the Tioga County Conservation Department due to the proximity to the water way, according to supervisors David Fritz.
Mattison said the area flooded in 2018 and again in 2019 at the location where a railroad bed was removed due to the flooding of Hess Creek. That flooding allowed the creek to move closer to Marsh Road.
Fritz said he would contact the township solicitor and the Lawrence Township police, who are contracted to provide the police enforcement in the township. Mattison said the local police have responded to calls. Agricultural equipment and speeding traffic have resulted in near traffic accidents and is a safety concern.
Mattison said that every person listed on the petition has experienced problems with traffic in the last month. Some vehicles traveled into lawns along the 1.5 miles of roadway. Road conditions are poor; road work is needed as well as dust control.
People who walk along the road deal with dangerous conditions from heavy truck traffic and speeders. Marsh Road has a 10-ton weight limit. Mattison said, “We’d appreciate it if something was done.”
Mattison said that after a school bus travels on the road, it takes seven minutes for the area to clear. With school out, there are children playing in the area.
Supervisors fielded questions concerning available grants, dust control, millings and possible tar and chipping of the road. There is no one on payroll to write grants, the millings are not for the public and the supply is limited and the proposed taring of the roadway is cost prohibitive.
In other business, the supervisors took no action on the sole bid for roofing the gazebo in the park and discussed structural integrity. The supervisors will look into the conditions of the structure prior to awarding a bid for roofing improvements.
Fritz is planning to abstain on the vote noting, “I’m for moving the park right out back here.” Fritz also noted that drug paraphernalia has been found in the park.
Supervisor Allen Arnold said there is no electric at the park because the pole has rotted off. Supervisors also noted that vandals have smashed the water fountain, attempting to remove the electrical source and destroyed picnic tables.
Trash Day is set for June 24 for residents.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. July 10.