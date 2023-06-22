The Nelson Township supervisors continue to have problem with road conditions following the June 12 meeting. The grader has been repaired and is operational, however the supervisors are dealing with dust control issues, road maintenance and complaints from residents.

Ray Mattison, a resident of Marsh Road, presented a petition to the board with 10 names of residents who live on the Marsh Road requesting a speed (traffic) study. The supervisors acknowledged that the conditions are not good there.

