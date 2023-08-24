The Nelson Township supervisors agreed during the Aug. 14 meeting to hire architect Larry Foor and Associates of Elmira, N.Y. to develop specifications for the proposed equipment storage shed.
The cost for the development of the plan is set at $2,500. The drawings are required for the bidding process.
While attempting to set a speed study for the Marsh Road, the board learned that there are speed signs in place there. Further research will be done to determine if the signs are legally supported by ordinance.
A brief discussion was held concerning the construction of a new home in the township. Supervisors did not approved the construction as further investigation is necessary concerning potential flood plain involvement.
Supervisors agreed to respond after discussing the request for information concerning the use of all-terrain vehicles on township roads. Supervisors agreed to notify the Tioga County GIS Department that the township does not allow the use of those vehicles on township roads.
Supervisors tabled action concerning a class action suit concerning interest rates. The extent of the township’s involvement was unclear and the matter will be discussed further with the townships bank. The matter will be on the September agenda for further review.
Supervisors reviewed and signed off on a land use permit involving a garage that is already in use.
Supervisors also discussed the request for donations from the Area Agency on Aging. The matter will be discussed further in September.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.