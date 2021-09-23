The Susquehanna River Basin Commission held its quarterly business meeting on Sept. 17 in Harrisburg, where it approved several municipal water projects.
Among 10 projects approved within the basin is a water project by Blossburg Municipal Authority in Hamilton Township.
Other projects approved are in Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre, Snyder, York and Adams counties in Pennsylvania and Chenango and Steuben Counties in New York.
Also at the meeting, the commission adopted a final rulemaking and three groundwater-related policies and adopted its expense budget and member allocation for 2023.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is responsible for protecting and managing the water resources within the 27,500 square-mile Susquehanna River Basin.