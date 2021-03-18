A 900% fee increase may sound high, but for Nelson Township, such a proposal would put its water tapping fee around the average for other municipalities in the county.
At the Nelson Township supervisors’ meeting in February, the township Municipal Authority proposed increasing the one-time fee for new water connections from $50 to $500. Supervisors said the fee hasn’t been increased in several years.
Discussion centered around what is involved with tapping into the system and associated costs for the township, something that will be added to the ordinance if the new fee is adopted. Nelson Municipal Authority representatives were unavailable for comment, but according to Nelson Township Secretary Penny Jeffers, a vote on the increase is expected in the coming months.
Calculating tapping fees
A tapping fee is “A charge reflecting capital costs to a property owner connecting to an authority’s water or sewer system,” which allows a new water or sewer user to “buy-in” to the system. The fees are meant to cover facility costs not funded by regular user rates.
Tapping fees and regular water/sewer rates are set by municipal authorities, which manage municipal water and sewer apart from borough councils or township supervisors.
Act 57 passed in 2003 by Gov. Ed Rendell amended guidelines to calculate the maximum tapping fees that can be charged. What a resident could pay for a new connection depends on what their municipality spends to build, upgrade and maintain its water and sewer facilities.
Water tapping fees are calculated using two figures – capacity and distribution costs. The capacity is based on the cost of a municipality’s capacity-related facilities: the water treatment plant, wells, transmission main, storage tank and the source and intake of water. The distribution part is the costs of water distribution facilities: pump stations, water mains and hydrants.
Both the capacity and distribution totals, minus any grants received, are divided by the system design capacity, or the average daily demand of the system in millions of gallons per day.
That figure, the unit cost, is then multiplied by the average household flow (gallons per capita per day multiplied by the average number of persons per household).
The sum of those two final figures is the maximum the municipality can charge for a new tap-in.
For example, a municipality has a system design capacity of 12 million gallons per day and an average household flow of 162.5 gallons per day.
Their capital costs are $28 million for capacity facilities and $16 million for distribution facilities. The maximum tapping fee would be calculated as such:
$28M/12 mgd = $2.33 gallon per day cost X 162.5 gpd household flow = $379 capacity fee
$16M / 12 mgd = $1.33 gallon per day cost X 162.5 gpd household flow = $216 distribution fee.
$595 maximum tapping fee
The $595 is the maximum that municipality can charge residents for a new water connection, or it can charge a lower amount, or nothing at all.
Similarly, sewer tapping fees are calculated by capacity facility costs, such as a sewage treatment plant, and collection facility costs, including pump stations.
Local tapping fees
Tapping fees don’t apply in most county townships where residents use private wells. In Tioga County, 15 of the county’s 39 municipalities offer municipal water.
Of those that responded to this newspaper’s request for fees, only Lawrenceville does not charge water or sewer tapping fees, according to Jeffers, who is also the borough’s secretary and treasurer.
Nelson’s current $50 water tapping fee is only matched by Knoxville. Duncan and Bloss townships come in at $100 and $300, respectively, followed by Wellsboro at $600. The other municipalities that provided fees are more than $1,000 – Blossburg, Mansfield, Tioga and Westfield.
The average of those that provided fees is currently $500, or $540 if Nelson approves the proposed increase.Like Nelson, other municipalities haven’t updated these fees in several years. According to Wellsboro Gazette archives, Wellsboro last increased its water tapping fee in 1998; the same fee was reapproved last summer, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce. Blossburg Borough Secretary Cheryl Bubacz said the $1,050 fee was last updated in 2009.
For more information on municipal tapping fees, visit www.municipalauthorities.org/laws/#Tapping%20Fees. _________________________
