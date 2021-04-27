MANSFIELD — Mansfield University students demonstrated their core values when they helped move beds so that area children will have a place to sleep.
On April 22, the Mansfield University women’s soccer team helped Seeds of Hope, a local ministry that works with families in crisis to maintain and reunify families, load 70 beds.
The beds are on the way to the Seeds of Hope storage areas, located throughout Tioga County, to eventually be distributed to families to provide children with beds, according to an organization spokesperson.
The team’s coach, John Shaffer, heard about the project from a fellow member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. Seeds of Hope planned to remove the last of 500 commercial-style bunk beds donated by Mansfield University. The beds previously were used in dorms now slated for demolition. Seeds of Hope removed about 340 beds in June 2019.
Shaffer contacted Seeds of Hope and arranged for the team to help on Thursday.
“The women’s soccer team is always looking for service opportunities,” Shaffer said. “This goes along with our core values.”
The team’s core values, Shaffer said, are love, serve and grow.
“We really try to live them,” he said. “That’s just a big part of who we are.”
Rather than a regular practice, the 21 team members on campus met at the Maple Hall and walked up and down three to four flights of stairs, hauling down bed rails, mattresses, head and footboards, where they were loaded onto a truck.
“When they found out what the project was about, that these beds were going to kids who don’t have beds, it meant a lot to them to be a part of it,” Shaffer said. “They enjoyed serving and working together.”