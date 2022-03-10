ELKLAND — A new space here is open and the owners hope it will become a central gathering spot for the community.
Anne and Dwayne Alexander have opened The Hub, a former hardware and sporting goods storefront located at 210 W. Main St., Elkland. They closed on the property in January, and have spent the last month readying it for use. They’ve removed stacks of shelving, cleaned floors, built walls, added board and batten siding to match another wall, painted, built office and child space and held their first event — a birthday party for daughter Anabel (just turned three) — this past Friday.
All the pieces came together in an unexpected way.
Dwayne is a blue collar worker turned accountant. After his career change, he wanted to invest in real estate. At the same time, Anne is a welder, fabricator and artist in search of studio space. Dwayne and their older daughter, Ila, age 7, began taking karate lessons with Davenport Karate in Tioga. At the end of 2021, students learned that the long-term lease was transitioning to a month-by-month lease. After the holiday party, the karate dojo packed up its mats and went on hiatus until they could locate new space.
An idea formed and gelled and Dwayne shared his idea with his wife.
“I said, ‘Are you serious? You want to buy a dojo in the Cowanesque Valley?’” she said.
He did and they did, closing on the 2,700-square-foot space with attached two-bay garage in January.
“As soon as we closed on the building, we got the floor cleared,” Anne said. “Karate, which had been closed since November, started classes in February.”
Davenport Karate is offering classes at The Hub on Monday and Wednesday evenings. After an open house last week, the karate studio is expanding its hours due to new students signing up.
And that is just the start of it. Valerie Baltzley will begin offering yoga classes on March 15.
Both Baltzley and Therold Davenport, an eight degree black belt in Okinawan shorinji-ryu karate, said The Hub’s centralized geographical location in the Valley is important for attracting students.
“I love the central location of The Elkland Hub — central in town and central to the Valley,” said Baltzley. “The space is wide open inside and easily accessible for everyone.”
Davenport said he has more studio space and, in two weeks at the new location, has grown students from 13 to 35. As demand increases, so will instructional time and days, he said.
Baltzley is offering an Introduction to Yoga/Beginner Yoga Series and will follow it with a series of yoga for all levels in later April based on feedback she and Anne had on the respective social media.
Anne is working with Stepping Stones Day Care to provide a destination for regular walking field trips. Her ideas are boundless — a cake pop sock hop workshop, indoor camping and more. Her goal is to provide a hands-on activity, physical activity and snack for the youngsters.
Her plans to open her welding studio in the garage is on hold as contractor Matt Finch completes work on the interior rental space. The Alexanders have purchased tables and chairs to use for functions.
“The space would be great for a large catered event or open space. It’s not limited to just exercise or dance,” Anne said.
Following the interview with this newspaper, The Hub will begin working with the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance, a group of about 100 county professionals who work together to improve services for children. Using its existing partners, The Hub will host scheduled kids-only events funded by the alliance.
“It’s the sort of opportunity we really hoped would come along for the area,” Anne said.
The Hub will host a grand opening event later this spring, tentatively scheduled for early May.
For more information about The Hub, Find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElklandHub
or call 570-263-2195. For Davenport Karate, find it on Facebook or call 570-439-2765. For yoga classes, email valerie.baltzley@gmail.com.