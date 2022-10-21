In 1856, the Mueller family arrived in southern Potter County and began building a structure that would be the family business. The Germania Hotel, still in operation more than 160 years later, is an imposing structure. Long and rambling, the three-story hotel contains 27 bedrooms. It has been a bar, a dancehall and even a general store operating out of its basement.
These days, the lumber barons are gone. Instead, the hotel houses hunters and anglers eager to stack their trophies. It also houses several spirits.
Don’t worry about Crystal. Eternally six-years-old, Crystal died one day in the late 1800s. Somehow her legs became entangled in the harness of a horse team and she was dragged to her death. Despite her gruesome death, Crystal retains her childhood innocence and seems content to explore the rambling hotel with joy and curiosity.
You don’t need to worry about Lacey either. She’s a woman ghost who resides mainly on the second floor. She may trouble the guests, hovering on the ceiling over their beds at night. But she means no harm. After all, a ghost has to have some fun once in a while.
But then there’s Jacob. Jacob is… well, Jacob is scary. He’s reported to be powerful and strong and angry, very angry. His temper tantrums shake the hotel where he reportedly once worked. He hates women and seems to go out of his way to torment and frighten the female guests. He even torments Lacey!
Jacob has knocked down visitors to the hotel, broken expensive and valuable equipment and even bit a ghost hunter.