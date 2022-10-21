Ghostly image 1

In 1856, the Mueller family arrived in southern Potter County and began building a structure that would be the family business. The Germania Hotel, still in operation more than 160 years later, is an imposing structure. Long and rambling, the three-story hotel contains 27 bedrooms. It has been a bar, a dancehall and even a general store operating out of its basement.

These days, the lumber barons are gone. Instead, the hotel houses hunters and anglers eager to stack their trophies. It also houses several spirits.

