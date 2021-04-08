TIOGA — David Wilcox was sworn in as the borough’s new mayor by Sallie Updyke Mundy, PA Supreme Court Justice, at the council’s meeting April 5.
Wilcox will serve out the term left by the death of Mark Rice on March 23 until municipal elections this year.
Also at the meeting, Council President Doreen Burnside presented a plaque to Rice’s family that will hang at the community pool in his honor. Council also voted to name the new baby pool under construction after Rice.
Police updates
Police Chief Zach Mosso told council that the department’s new L-Tron 4910LR driver’s license and registration scanner is saving a lot of time on patrols and traffic stops. The scanner’s $400 cost was covered by donations from local ATV riders.
“Before, we had to manually enter information into our records management system,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page. “This device will auto populate the information for us instead. This drastically reduces report writing times which in turn keeps us and the community safer.”
Mosso said in the last month, the department has responded to 64 calls, including several for drug overdoses and one drug-related DUI.
“We’re seeing a lot of heroin; it used to be more meth,” he said. “We’re getting calls for a lot more overdoses.”
Mosso also reported that an estimate for a new police SUV including decals, sirens and radio system is about $45,000. He said selling the department’s current SUV and Crown Victoria would likely pay for about two-thirds of the cost, and that he’s looking into grants to cover the rest.
Related to police matters, Burnside noted the current noise ordinance doesn’t include times for enforcement. Council members suggested the times of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to curb excessive noise, which the borough solicitor will add to the ordinance for adoption by council.
Other business
Borough council received a request to hold Old Home Days Aug. 19-22 in “pre-COVID” fashion using borough grounds and having a parade. Council accepted the request, “as long as the numbers (of COVID cases) stay where they are,” said Burnside.
Borough Manager DJ Warriner reported that about 20-feet of gutter was ripped from the roof at the pool building due to large amounts of ice. He said it would be repaired soon.
Warriner also told council he attended the Tioga Township supervisor’s meeting, and the two municipalities will use a grant to purchase cinders for the upcoming winter. The borough can use the township’s cinder loader and cinders will be purchased as needed.
Code Enforcement Officer Bob Wheeler said Keystone Creations, next door to the borough building, plans to install an 8-foot chain link fence with a gate around its property due to issues with vandalism. He said he’d work with them to make sure the fence is back far enough from the sidewalk to still allow parking along Main Street without interfering with access to the gate.
Spring cleanup is this Saturday, April 10, at the sewer plant until noon.
The next regular meeting of the Tioga Borough Council is 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the garage behind the borough office.