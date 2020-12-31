On a phone call to reconvene before the New Year, Tioga borough council members received updates on the fire department’s unpaid sewer bill.
“I spoke with Tom Cuneo (fire department vice president) and he said it wasn’t the fire department’s fault, it was the borough’s fault,” said council president Doreen Burnside. “He thinks we should split the difference this time and start over.”
The fire department’s sewer bills were forgiven by the borough for several months earlier in the year, but Burnside said they were supposed to start paying again in September. She said borough secretary Dee Hacket informed the fire department’s secretary and treasurer of this before the bill was sent in September.
Burnside said since then, the borough hasn’t received payment and the fire department reported it received a notice that its sewer service could be suspended due to nonpayment. Burnside said at a previous council meeting that the borough will not shut off the fire department’s sewer.
“They claim they haven’t received any bills whatsoever until they got the suspension notice, but they knew a bill was due because they spoke to Dee about it in September,” said Burnside. “This came from the fire department not taking care of things in a timely manner. It’s accumulated from September to now.”
Bill Preston, borough council vice president and member of the fire department, said he wishes to abstain from any decision council makes related to the matter. He said he doesn’t want members of the fire department to think he or Steve Hazlett, fellow council and fire department member, swayed council in any direction.
“It wasn’t even specifically the fire department. It was said anyone who wasn’t paying at the time should be paying now. Everybody should have gotten bill the next month,” said Hazlett of the borough forgiving other sewer bills.
Burnside said she asked Hacket to make copies of everything “that shows the borough was not negligent in any way,” and send it to fire department officers. The issue will be discussed again at the next council meeting.
Also at the Dec. 28 meeting, council approved rolling over finances into 2021 and closing out the books for 2020. New business regarding borough employee contracts will be discussed at an upcoming personnel committee meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Tioga borough council is 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, as a phone conference. For call-in details, contact the borough office at 570-835-5226.