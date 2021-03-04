TIOGA — The borough council here is looking into protocol after a borough police officer reportedly caused damage to a patrol vehicle, as discussed at council’s March 1 meeting.
“It doesn’t seem fair to taxpayers for them to pay for his mistake,” said Councilwoman Luann Wheeler of the borough paying for the repairs, a decision made at last month’s meeting when she wasn’t present.
“It’s the same as if another piece of equipment breaks, we fix it,” said Council President Doreen Burnside, adding that while the officer may not be held financially responsible, “It could reflect on his evaluation.”
The officer was driving another vehicle when he reportedly backed into the front of the patrol car while it was parked behind the borough office. Borough Secretary Dee Hacket said this was just after the big snowstorm in December, which probably made it difficult to see the white car.
Hacket said repairs have been made to the car, which the borough will put out to bid to sell. She said there are no plans to buy a new car at this time. After the vehicle sold, repairs will be made to the police SUV. She said the SUV was rear-ended last summer as police pulled out from the borough office driveway. The borough’s insurance paid out for repairs, but the two parties’ insurance companies are still working things out.
Burnside said the police car incident has highlighted the need for better communication between borough council, the police department and Mayor Mark Rice, who was absent from this week’s meeting due to illness.
“When I saw (the damaged vehicle), I went out to the parking lot, took a picture and sent it to Mark and he admitted he knew about it,” said Burnside. “I was shocked. (The officer) told him and he didn’t relay it to any of us.”
When Wheeler asked if the borough has an incident report form for such events, Hacket said she could create one. Burnside said she’d be requesting a meeting with the police department to discuss the matter and how to handle such incidents in the future.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Voted to open the borough pool this summer.
- Gave permission for borough fire department to lease parts of town for mutual aid calls, parades and other events. Councilmen Steve Hazlett and Bill Preston abstained due to their positions with the fire department.
- Tabled a request to purchase an L-Tron driver’s license scanner for $400 for the police department. He said it would save time during traffic stops and keep officers safe from standing on the side of the road as long. Wheeler asked if Tioga Township could be approached about paying part of the cost, since it shares the borough police services.
- Warriner said he suggests looking into working with Tioga Township next year to store cinders while the borough’s current cinder storage is in disrepair.
Council held at executive session at the end of the meeting for the purpose of a personnel issue, after which no action was taken.
The next regular meeting of the Tioga Borough Council is 6 p.m. Monday, April 5.