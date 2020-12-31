The Tioga County Cat Project helped spay/neuter 225 cats this year.
“We’re elated we were able to help this many cats in 2020, even with challenges from the pandemic,” said Laura Clarson, founder and president of the Cat Project. “We’re so grateful to all our supporters and partners who helped make this happen.”
The Cat Project assists Tioga County residents with TNR (trap, neuter/spay, return), proven to be the most effective and humane way to control the feral/stray cat population. Volunteers coordinate trapping cats, schedule dates with low-cost spay/neuter clinics and transport 25-30 at a time to and from the clinics, sometimes more than an hour away. Each free-roaming cat also receives a rabies vaccine and an ear-tip so they can be identified as fixed. The group also helps owners get their indoor or indoor/outdoor pet cats fixed.
Everything is paid for in donations, but some borough councils have chosen to contribute by paying the clinics directly as a community service. This helps the Cat Project serve those locations more quickly since funds don’t have to be raised.
Of the 225 cats fixed this year, 100 were males and 125 were females. Numbers by location are: Blossburg – 25, Covington – 2, Cowanesque – 2, Elkland – 50, Knoxville – 10, Lawrenceville – 14, Liberty – 1, Mansfield – 30, Middlebury Center – 7, Morris – 6, Morris Run – 12, Nelson – 11, Osceola – 20, Sabinsville – 1, Tioga – 26, Wellsboro – 6, Westfield – 2.
“We still have a waiting list of almost 150 people, many with multiple cats, which only proves the need for this work,” said Clarson. “Being such a new organization run by just a few volunteers with limited funding and dates with the clinics, we’re trying to help as many people as quickly as we can.”
The Cat Project was officially founded this year as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, but the group’s work began informally in 2019 in Elkland and Mansfield. Since then, they’ve helped spay/neuter a total of 439 cats in the county. The group is always looking for volunteers who can help trap and transport cats and assist with fundraising.
For more information, visit www.tiogacountycatproject.com or find the Tioga County Cat Project on Facebook. Clarson said with the current wait list, new requests will likely take several months to accommodate, but the group can share other resources for those looking for immediate assistance.