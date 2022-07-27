ELKLAND — More cats and kittens in Tioga county have received a second chance at a better life, including the 1,000th cat spayed on Friday, July 22 at The Hub on Main Street, Elkland.
Thanks to the Tioga County Cat Project, a total of 38 felines were to receive their surgery, a rabies vaccination and get their left ear tipped, if requested. Ear tipping denotes a sterile feline when found outdoors.
Unfortunately, one kitten was too sick to receive treatment and did not survive.
Another, an eight-week old female calico named Reese, became the 1,000 cat “fixed” by TCCP, formerly known as the Elkland Cat Project.
“Reese didn’t start out with a very good chance at living a full life, or maybe even a life at all,” said Linda Jeffery, one of TCCP’s board members and foster to Reese.
“At only three days old, Reese was found by my cousin. A large male cat on Grimmes Road in Sabinsville was walking with her in its mouth.”
With no other kittens nearby and no mother in sight, Jeffery and her cousin saved Reese from what could have been a cruel death.
Jeffery, now calling herself and her husband “foster failures,” have officially adopted Reese.
“We have fostered many animals and Reese was to be no exception,” Jeffery said.
“The reason we are ‘foster failures’ is because even though we had no intent on keeping Reese initially, we just can’t give her up now. She is so sweet. My husband hand feeds her chicken. Reese even sleeps with us.”
Laura Clarson, who founded TCCP, said Reese’s story is only one reason why TNR clinics are a necessity.
“There are people who say TNR doesn’t work,” said Clarson. “Admittedly, it can be incorrectly done, making it less effective, but our difference is that we don’t stop at just TNR on a feral level.
“The cats we fix are from all places and scenarios: homes, barns, trailer parks, owned and unowned. If someone abandons an unfixed cat who then has kittens that become feral, the cycle repeats itself, over and over.
“Then, they too can have kittens; hopefully ending up sterile and in homes, or they may be abandoned, in shelters, or wherever.
Had that first cat been fixed, none of those kittens would have ended up in any of those places.
“This interconnectedness is why our organization is different from so many others in that we are making a real difference.”
The next TNR clinic will be held in Morris Run on Friday, July 29.
More information can be found on Tioga County Cat Project’s Facebook page or on their website at www.tiogacountycatproject.com.