Milestone achieved for TNR clinic
Reese was one of the kittens getting spayed at The Hub in Elkland on July 22. Shown with Linda Jeffery TCCP board member and foster to Reese, she says her and her husband are now “foster failures” by giving Reese a permanent home.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

ELKLAND — More cats and kittens in Tioga county have received a second chance at a better life, including the 1,000th cat spayed on Friday, July 22 at The Hub on Main Street, Elkland.

Thanks to the Tioga County Cat Project, a total of 38 felines were to receive their surgery, a rabies vaccination and get their left ear tipped, if requested. Ear tipping denotes a sterile feline when found outdoors.

