Tioga Borough will likely have one less street and an expanded business in its place.
At its meeting Aug. 2, borough council voted to eliminate Fish Street so Tyoga Container can expand. Tyoga Container did not respond to a request for more information by press time.
Borough solicitor Jeff Loomis said to eliminate a borough street, council must vote, advertise it twice in a newspaper and hold a public hearing within 10 days of the second advertisement. The hearing, not yet scheduled, will allow the public to comment and object to the proposal.
If the elimination goes through, Loomis said he’d then draft an ordinance and file it with the county court. The county Recorder of Deeds keeps records of all current municipal roads.
Fish Street has no homes or other commercial businesses on it, except Tyoga Container. C&N Bank is adjacent to the street, but doesn’t use it, reported council. The borough will notify all nearby property owners and homeowners across the street, including the post office, of the plans to eliminate the street.
“When we moved the borough garage off [Fish Street], it pretty much became [Tyoga Container’s],” said Council President Doreen Burnside.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Voted to readvertise for a part-time/full-time police officer, this time changing the title to “chief,” Councilmember Steve Hazlett, a member of the police and safety committee, said one recent applicant refused an interview offer and another didn’t meet the borough’s qualifications.
- Approved the police department’s subscription to the Trak system to print tickets and warnings from the vehicle. Hazlett said the $410 subscription cost will come from a fundraiser. He said the installation will save time and money, allowing charges to be sent directly to the District Judge’s office in Elkland.
- Approved a $2,000 bonus for Code Enforcement Officer Bob Wheeler. Hazlett said Wheeler volunteers his time for the position, and helps borough employees with other tasks. He said the borough only reimburses Wheeler for mileage, saving them an estimated $30,000 salary.
- Discussed the Tioga Grange’s proposal for the borough to take over its building on Wellsboro Street.
- Asked borough residents not to flush any wipes, even if the packaging says “flushable.” which severely clogged the borough sewer systems. Borough Manager DJ Warriner and Wheeler recently cleaned the sewers, which they said were severely clogged with about three buckets full of wipes.
- Heard from Wheeler that he recommended a resident put up a fence around his corn to keep bears out. The recommendation is an exception to borough code, which says electric or barbed wire fences can’t close off property.
- Discussed resuming Saturday recycling after it was discontinued due to people illegally dumping recyclable and nonrecyclable items in the containers outside the permitted hours.
- Heard from Mayor Wilcox that the Tioga Farmer’s Market is doing well and adding vendors every week. The market is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday on Main and Broad streets. This Saturday, Aug. 7, will feature a chicken barbecue.
- Announced the next council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 since that Monday is Labor Day.