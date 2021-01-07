Tioga Borough Council decided the fire department is responsible for its overdue sewer bill.
Council voted at the Dec. 4 meeting after months of discussion with the department. Two council members who are also firefighters, Bill Preston and Steve Hazlett, abstained from the vote.
Fire department officers had previously asked council to split the bill, which has incurred late fees. The borough forgave the fire department’s sewer bill for several months in 2020, but the department again became responsible for paying in September.
Also at the meeting, council approved changing the borough office hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office will close the first and third Fridays of each month at 2 p.m.
The borough reminds residents that there is no recycling in January or February.
The next meeting of the Tioga Borough Council is 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.