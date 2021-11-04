TIOGA — The borough council here hired a new police officer after several months of inadequate coverage, as discussed at previous council meetings.
During the Monday, Nov. 1 meeting, council voted unanimously to hire Michael Northrup at $18 an hour with a 90-day probationary period. Northrup graduated from the police academy in 2004 and has previously worked as an officer in Canton, Athens and Troy.
Council also unanimously appointed Alan Brooks to fill a vacant seat on council left by the resignation of the former council president last month. Brooks can retain the seat for a full term if elected as a write-in during the Nov. 2 election.
Financial matters
Instead of adjourning the meeting, council recessed and will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 to vote on a proposed 2022 budget.
The budget prepared prior to the Nov. 1 meeting reportedly had some mathematical errors, which borough secretary Joan Stone said she will correct. Council must review the proposed budget and then vote to advertise it for 30 days prior to adoption by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Council president Bill Preston said an “investigation is ongoing” into financial discrepancies regarding an employee’s time sheets. Council voted at last month’s meeting to allow a company out of Montoursville to review records and determine if a forensic audit is necessary.
Council also voted to close several credit cards and open one line of credit with Citizens and Northern Bank. Stone said the current cards were frozen recently due to “funny charges,” and asked council if so many cards were necessary.
Technology
The council is looking into a computer purchased with borough funds that is reportedly missing. Preston said a monitor with built-in hard drive was paid for with borough funds in February, but was delivered to an address other than the borough office. Preston said meeting minutes approving the purchase couldn’t be found, but that the receipt was located in the borough office.
Council voted to build a borough website using the PA State Association of Boroughs’ platform. The cost is $375 per year, which comes with seven hours of technical support.
The borough will also get official email addresses through Microsoft Office at $5 per account per month. They’ll start with emails for the office, police and code enforcement, and can add addresses for council members or others as needed.
Other business
Council voted to change its employee health insurance from Geisinger to Blue Cross Blue Shield, a “better” and less expensive plan. They also voted to use Gannon as a health insurance broker.
A resident’s water bill will be credited $122.96 after he reported still being charged after paying in cash several months ago. Preston said this had been an “ongoing complaint” that should no longer be an issue.
Borough office hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Stone said she had one visit after 4 p.m. in the three months since she was hired.