Wreaths Across America came to Tioga on Dec. 18. Though the weather was cold and the rain was extremely heavy at times, numerous borough residents turned out to remember and honor the town’s past veterans buried at Evergreen Cemetery.
A wreath laying ceremony consisted of a speech by Sheila Tshudy; the laying eight wreaths by Dean Lewis, Don Treat and Lester Kreger; a prayer from Pastor Michael Denelsbeck; and ended with Taps played by Williamson High School student Darby Crance. The ceremony began at noon in Memorial Park on Main Street. The first wreath was laid by Clark Hughes, in memory of Eugene Smith, who had lost his life during the Vietnam War.
At 12:30 everyone headed to Evergreen Cemetery on Old Keyes Road, where families and friends recited veteran’s names and placed 300 wreaths, one for each veteran who sleeps at Evergreen.
Debora Enderle Clark was responsible for bringing Wreaths Across America to Tioga. She located graves and researched every veteran at Evergreen Cemetery, then posted each of their biographies to her Facebook group “Remembering Tioga, Pennsylvania.” All the proceeds raised will go to Evergreen Cemetery for the upkeep of their grounds.
Earlier that day the veterans who had been asked to place the wreaths were contacted and asked not to come because of the cold and wet weather. Several of them still came and informed everyone there “that it had been raining harder when they had met for coffee that morning” and “they were tough old veterans.”