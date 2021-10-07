Tioga Borough will seek a professional’s opinion after at least one employee was allegedly paid for more hours than they reported working on several occasions.
Mayor David Wilcox told council at the Oct. 4 meeting, that a company out of Montoursville has offered to review financial records in question for free, and then determine if a forensic audit is necessary. The name of the company wasn’t immediately available.
“I thought this was already voted on,” said Councilmember Steve Hazlett. “How many more times is it going to be brought up? The borough can’t afford it.”
Hazlett was referencing a $50,000 quote for a forensic audit from a previous meeting. Wilcox clarified that the review offered is free and not a forensic audit itself, but would assess whether one is warranted.
Borough Solicitor Jeffrey Loomis pointed out that the borough already pays a local company to audit its records every year.
“They audit quite a few of the municipalities I represent. From my understanding of what an audit entails, it does look at payroll. We’ve been through it every year up to this point,” said Loomis.
The same auditor reportedly told a former councilmember they would no longer work with Tioga after a story about the alleged miscalculations was published over the summer. The auditor was not named or implicated at any of the previous council meetings discussing the matter or in stories published in this newspaper. The same councilmember said at the Sept. 7 meeting that the auditor agreed to work with the borough again.
Wilcox said the annual audits that company does for Tioga is different than a forensic audit.
“From what I understand, they only look at the payroll and see for example that $300,000 was paid out, but that has zero to do with an audit of the timesheet. If it shouldn’t have been paid out in that payroll, [current contracted auditor] wouldn’t do that,” said Wilcox.
At Monday’s meeting, Hazlett made a motion to “put it under our belt and forget it,” adding, “We’re not going to get our money back whether they find it’s $1, $1,000 or $1 trillion.”
The motion received no second or further discussion. Councilmember Brennan Wood made a motion to allow the company to review documents, with Bob Wertz seconding, which had Wood, Wertz and council president Bill Preston voting in favor and Hazlett against.
Loomis said he believed the motion should carry since the majority of the quorum voted in favor. Councilmembers Luann Wheeler and Marybess Hazlett were absent and a third member’s letter of resignation was accepted at the same meeting (see other story in this week’s paper), leaving a vacant seat.
It’s not known when the company will look at the records or how far back it will review.
In a post on his Mayor’s Facebook page on Sept. 9, Wilcox detailed the financial discrepancies, which he says have been “withheld or misrepresented to the public.”
That post says in 2020, one employee’s timesheets report they worked a total of 989.25 hours over 13 pay periods, but they were paid for 1,075 hours. The extra hours per pay period are anywhere between half an hour and 14.5 hours, some allegedly paid as the regular rate and some as time and a half.
Wilcox also said another time period in November 2020 reportedly two pay stubs for the same employee – one showing 82 hours worked and 84 hours paid and the other for $835, which Wilcox says in total equates to “double pay with extra overtime.”
According to discussion at previous council meetings, the employee and one councilmember signed off on the timesheets. Willcox claims the same employee’s timesheets dating back to 2016 have similar discrepancies, which he said previously could total thousands of dollars.
Wilcox first pointed out the suspected miscalculations in July. At a subsequent special meeting, council formed a special committee made up of borough councilmembers and volunteers. After reviewing the documents in question, the committee confirmed finding “discrepancies,” but did not detail them.
“Discrepancies were noted that we couldn’t explain,” said Hazlett, who sat on the committee, at the August council meeting. “Our consensus is to move forward.”
Borough council accepted the recommendation of the committee to change some timesheet policies, such as having two members of council sign off on them, but to take no further action.
Wertz asked if the company offering the free review/opinion doesn’t find anything, “Are we done with this?”
Wood replied, “Then we’re done.”
Tioga Borough Council meets next at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at the borough office.