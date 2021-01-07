Two 20-ton ribbon machines, once responsible for making the glass light bulbs and ornaments that the factory in Wellsboro was known for, returned to their former home last June.
Skip Cavanaugh, who worked at the Wellsboro factory for 37 years, worked for months to save the machines from being scrapped at the Ledvance facility, previously Osram-Sylvania, in Versailles, Ky. Cavanaugh negotiated a $61,000 loan with Growth Resources of Wellsboro, the borough’s economic development organization, to purchase and transport the machines.
The Christmas On Main Street committee hopes to purchase the machines from GROW and build a permanent home for the equipment. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to the Wellsboro Foundation (reference “Ribbon Machine” in the check memo line), 114 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.