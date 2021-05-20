Osceola Township will get a new cinder shed. During the May 13 meeting, supervisors announced that plans are underway for the construction to begin in June with prep work to be completed by the work force.
The 52- by 60-foot structure will replace an existing building which will be emptied and removed. The agreement with Britespan and Snyder Equipment will be signed pending review by the township solicitor.
The repair bill for the 2013 Police Interceptor sedan was discussed at length. The repairs were initially to address recall issues however the bill totals $3,407.42. Supervisors will negotiate the bill once the scope of work is determined. The board was unclear what was added to the initial repair appointment. Items included in the billing include a new battery, rear shocks, license plate assembly, fuel pump, brake issues, changing of the oil and air filters.
Supervisors discussed complaints about dilapidated abandoned buildings. Another complaint was received about vehicles parking on the sidewalk in violation of an ordinance. Unregistered vehicle were also discussed; certain businesses could be excluded from the restrictions and those areas could be fenced.
Continued improvements are scheduled for the Holden Brook. Flooding in 2019 caused major damage. Improvements made after that flood were washed out with subsequent high waters and the Tioga County Conservation Department has planned further improvements. Osceola Township Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich will inspect the area for household garbage.
Supervisors discussed a potential turn back of a section of Camp Brook Road. The turn back road program is offered through the state for the local community to take control of the section of roadway.
The road, said supervisors, would be brought up to standards set by the township and then an annual per mile payment would be made for continued maintenance. No decision was made however, and issues with ditch cleaning and sluice replacement along with water pooling on the roadway were discussed.
The board also discussed improving the former railroad bed area controlled by the township to allow for a biking and/or walking trail. Supervisors discussed liability and tabled the matter for further review.
Supervisors agreed to use the $107.53 in donated funds to purchase flowers for the municipal park. The flowers will be purchased and placed by Memorial Day.
The payment of $75 to the Tioga County Association of Township Officials was approved by the supervisors for the 2021 dues.
The next meeting of the Osceola Township supervisors is set for 6 p.m. June 13.