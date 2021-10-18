Motorists who travel Route 287 in Tioga Township are advised that the bridge rehabilitation project will continue starting next week. The bridge is located a half-mile north of the intersection with Route 1030 and a half-mile south of the intersection with Route 15.
Wolyniec Construction, Inc. is the primary contractor for the $3.8 million bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
During placement of the new deck on the bridge next week, motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. The existing construction traffic signals will be set to flashing during while work is being performed during daylight hours. In the event of inclement weather, dates may change. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.