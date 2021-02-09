ELKLAND — Trash is starting to pile up along the borough’s Main Street in Elkland after the weekly pickup on Monday.
Several residents turned out for a meeting of borough council Feb. 6. At issue is that, under the recently adopted contract with Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Elkland residents pay a higher fee for less trash collected and have lost the annual spring and fall pick-ups at curbside.
Residents pay one unified fee for water, sewer and trash collection. In the past, residents could set out five 35-gallon bags to be collected each Monday. In the new contract, the number was set at three bags per week.
Under the new ordinance to be adopted, water and sewer rates both increase by 10%, but the trash fee was to go up 6%. However, the council never adopted the actual ordinance setting the new rates, but those new rates were automatically set in the borough’s billing software.
Plus the ordinance drawn up by the borough solicitor contains a calculation error. The contract with Northern Tier, which some council members said they didn’t read before voting to adopt it, was to increase by 6% each year of the three-year contract. Instead, the ordinance calls for an 18% increase this year.
Council President Wendy Sherman Graham, who did not attend the voting meeting, but signed the Northern Tier contract, said the issues are timing errors and the billing software will credit accounts until council adopts the new ordinance and revised rates. This may take two to three weeks, according to council members, who tabled action on the ordinance.
Graham said the change is not significant and said that residents who cannot carry 35-gallon bags can use 13-gallon bags. The borough will credit the bills of residents who paid the higher amounts before the new rates were adopted by council.
In addition, Graham and Councilman Pete VanGorden will meet with Northern Tier to renegotiate some of the sticking points, namely fall and spring pick-ups.
Council plans to meet tonight, Thursday, to take action, if necessary.
Other discussions during the meeting revolved around the 2021 budget which included the 10% increase for water and sewer. Former Secretary Penny Jeffers asked how the council could consider increasing the rates, claiming the borough has an abundance of unspent funds in the accounts. Councilwoman Deanna Sherman said, “We have an abundance of work.”
The council accepted the resignation of Councilman Aaron Smith who resigned prior to the January meeting. Council now has a vacancy, but did not state plans to advertise to fill the position.
In other business, the council:
• Hired Daniel Bump as a full-time officer for the borough. Two part-time officers, Bump and Jeremy Cook, were hired at the prior meeting. Council has no plans to hire a second part-time officer to replace Bump.
• Heard a request from Jeffers to be paid for her unused vacation and accumulated sick time, which she said she did not receive at the time of her resignation. Jeffers worked for the borough for five years before she tenured a resignation. She provided the documents following the meeting.
• Discussed with the need for a zoning hearing board.
• Accepted the resignation of Lois Churchill from the Recreation Authority.
The next meeting of the Elkland Borough Council is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Elkland Fire Hall meeting room.