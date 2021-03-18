The Galeton Area Chamber of Commerce has resumed formal monthly business meetings.
The 2021 Membership Drive experienced a great response from current and prospective members. Benefits include the advertisement of the member’s contact information, description of their products and services, and a link to the member’s website. Members receive a placard to display at their business location, to acknowledge their support. A printed directory is updated annually and distributed.
The GACC website includes photographs from previous years’ events, and the current year’s scheduled events. The annual fee for businesses is $50. Individuals and non-business members pay $25. Membership is a great way to support local events, showcase the area and attract customers and clients to business services.
The meeting on March 6 included a review of the 2020 events that were held, and planning for this year’s events. The Independence Day Parade is on the calendar for Saturday, July 3. In conjunction with the annual Red Suspenders Weekend celebration, the GACC plans and coordinates the parade in Galeton. Members of the GACC also volunteer to assist with the other attractions of the weekend. This includes events at John J. Collins Memorial Park in the center of town and the annual Galeton fireworks show on Saturday after dark.
Two other events that bring local families and visitors together are the Fall Fest and the GLOW Fest. Fall Fest is the last Saturday in September. This festival features vendors, exhibitors and musicians. It is a celebration of the end of summer and beginning of the harvest. GLOW Fest is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. GLOW is in reference to Galeton Lights On the Water. It is the evening that the Christmas lights in the park are turned on.
Local business owners participate in the kickoff of the holiday season and the Library has activities for children. Glowing fire pits in the Park are tended for roasting marshmallows, and hot dogs. Hot chocolate is on hand and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus expected.
Throughout the year, the GACC assists and coordinates with other agencies and bureaus to highlight the area with the mission of bringing business activity to Galeton.
The business meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Galeton Public Library. Additional information can be found on the GACC website, www.visitgaleton.com.